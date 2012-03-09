Chase Launching United Club Credit Card
Details are scarce, but at some point in the near future Chase will be unveiling the new United Explorer Club card (see pictures on the Chase website here), which I presume will offer similar benefits to the now discontinued Continental Presidential Plus card:
– United lounge access
– No foreign transaction fee
– 1,000 Flex EQMs for every $5,000 spent
– 2 free checked bags
– Hyatt Platinum
– Avis Presidents Club
Annual fee: $395
I’ll announce details once I know, but I’ve had several people email asking about whether a “premium” United card will be coming and the answer is yes. Continental never ran big sign-up promotions with the Presidential Plus and most other airlines don’t, so I wouldn’t expect a huge bonus, though I’d love to be surprised. Just something to think about as you plan your credit card application/upgrade/downgrade/cancellation strategy for 2012!
