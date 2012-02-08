Status Update On My 4th Chase Personal Credit Card Application
As you may have read, last week I applied for two new rewards credit cards. The first was an offer I was targeted for from American Express. It was for the The Enhanced Business Gold Rewards Card® from American Express OPEN, and it will give me 50,000 Membership Rewards points after I spend $5000 on the card within the first three months. I was thrilled to get in on that since the currently available sign-up bonus (including the one from my link) is non existent as it awards no bonus Membership Rewards points for getting the card. I received instant approval for that application. Next up was an application for my fourth personal Chase credit card. After kind of going through the ringer with them to get my Ink Bold card in November, I was not excited at the prospect of having to do that again.
While the call to get the Ink Bold last year was not fun, what really made the transaction unpleasant was that I had to give up $15,000 of personal credit in order to get a $10,000 business charge card. While I fortunately don’t need the credit to make purchases, I liked that I had that credit in order to help keep my overall credit utilization score low. However, I really wanted the Ink Bold (and 50,000 point sign-up bonus), so I made the trade. That trade-off had left me in a situation where I didn’t have a ton of personal credit to play with on my Chase cards. Since for various reasons I didn’t want to lose any of the three personal Chase cards that I have, and I didn’t have a huge amount of credit to just move over to a fourth personal card, I was a bit concerned when I applied for the United MileagePlus card. However, the prospect of 50,000 United miles was too good to not roll the dice and give it a shot. Remember to try and get at least one mile in your United account to try and get targeted for the higher sign-up bonus like I did.
Imagine my excitement today when I logged onto my Chase account and saw my brand-new United Mileage Plus Explorer account sitting there with a $13,500 credit limit. That is almost the same amount of available credit that I lost in my Ink Bold trade in November. Woohoo! Goodness, I love this credit card game sometime. So, now I was able to get 50,000 United miles before my Continental OnePass Plus card converts to a United card and I lost the opportunity for that sign-up bonus. Fan-freaking-tastic. If you are in a similar situation, I highly recommend you give it a shot. This is one of those “now or never” situations for those of us with Continental cards.
What makes this even sweeter, is that I now have some credit to bargain with when I eventually make my next Chase personal card application (which won’t be for a while). I am not sure how it will be handled when the OnePass Plus and MileagePlus Explorer cards eventually “merge”, but hopefully the credit line of the two will be combined. Maybe that is wishful thinking, but either way I am certainly left feeling more confident that once I am back down to three Chase cards, that I can again make a successful play for a fourth card. There are so many great Chase offers out there, that I am sure it won’t be too long before I start daydreaming about another Chase sign-up bonus.
Thanks to Chase for not making me go through the recon line this time. I actually feel super fortunate to be living in a time where getting large quantities of miles is so easy. Who knows how long it will last, but I am enjoying it for now. 😉
