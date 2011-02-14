Up to 26 Credits and $500 in Gift Cards with Chase Southwest Credit Card
I’ve written about the Chase Southwest card and I think its a pretty good card for those who fly Southwest. Since my last post, an even better offer has been unveiled that includes a waived annual fee ($59 thereafter). This is a generous offer, but beware – the new, more complex Southwest RapidRewards 2.0 starts March 1. These credits will still be honored, but make sure you are aware of the new program rules that highly favor Business Select purchases.
“Earn up to $500 in southwestgiftcards in the first three months just by using your card!1
- You’ll receive a $100 southwestgiftcard once you have made $1,000 in purchases
- You’ll receive an additional $150 southwestgiftcard once you reach a total of $2,500 in purchases
- Then receive a $250 southwestgiftcard once you’ve made a total of $5,000 in purchases!
- That’s up to $500 in southwestgiftcards just for using your card on everyday purchases!1
- Receive 16 Rapid Rewards credits after first use of your card2
- Earn up to 8 more credits with balance transfers made within the first 90 days2
- Automatically receive 2 Rapid Rewards credits every year after your Cardmember Anniversary
- Double Reward Dollars add up quickly when you use your card:3
- Southwest Airlines flight, inflight, southwestgiftcard, and Southwest Vacations package purchases3
- Rapid Rewards Preferred Hotel and Rental Car Partner Purchases3
- Plus, you’ll receive 1 Reward Dollar for every $1 spent on all other purchases3
- 1,200 Reward Dollars = 1 Rapid Rewards credit
- 16 credits within 24 months = 1 fully transferrable roundtrip flight
- Exclusive Special Offers available only to Cardmembers
- Get security and extra protection4
- Emergency Cash and Card Replacement
- Lost/Stolen Card Reporting
- Travel Accident Insurance
- Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver
- Lost Luggage Insurance
- Enjoy valuable Visa Signature® benefits5
- Get tickets and insider experiences at exclusive events with Visa Signature Access
- Make last-minute dinner reservations at top restaurants through Visa Signature Dining
- Receive discounts and hotel room upgrades with Visa Signature Privileges
- Enjoy 24/7 personal assistance with Visa Signature Concierge6
- No Pre-Set Spending Limit, with no overlimit fees7
- Plus, we’ll waive the annual fee for the first year – that’s a value of $59.5,8
