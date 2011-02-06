Earn AAdvantage Miles for Superbowl Pizza Purchases
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update: Offers mentioned below are no longer available.
I went to college in Pittsburgh, so naturally by the end of my time in “the Burgh” I was a bonafide Steelers fan. I’ve been to games at Heinz field, have a battered lucky Terrible Towel, and I’m not surprised when I visit Pittsburgh to see everyone in Steelers jerseys (including flight attendants!).
I’m pretty pumped for today’s “Stairway to Seven” win, and of course I was excited to learn I could even add a mileage spin to my day. As Milesquest points out, you can earn 1 AAdvantage mile per two dollars spent when you order at Dominos. Not the best earning ratio, but certainly better than nothing – especially if you were going to order from Dominos anyway.
Unfortunately, I won’t be partaking in this because ordering Dominos while living in a pizza hotspot like NYC would be ridiculous, but I hope some of you are able to take AAdvantage of it. If a bunch of friends are getting together for the game, make sure you take on the responsibility for ordering all the food so you collect the miles. Spending a bunch on pizza/wings/soda isn’t hard to do and if you pay with a points earning credit card, you are that much closer to an award.
Register your card here.
Then click “Order now” here.
Remember – earning miles for dines/ purchases doesn’t stop at pizza. I earn extra miles for almost all purchases when I shop online through the portals and attach my credit cards to dining programs.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.