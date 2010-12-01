$250 Macys Gift Card or 20,000 Point Rebate For American Express to Delta Transfers
The newest “WOW” American Express/Delta promotion is a choice of a $250 Macys gift card or 20,000 Amex Membership Rewards rebate when transferring 50,000 Membership Rewards points to Delta. Registration link– be prepared to choose which gift you want when you register.
In the latter scenario, you are basically getting 50,000 Delta Skymiles for 30,000 Membership Rewards points, essentially a 67% bonus over their normal 1:1 transfer ratio.
If you’ve already done the spectacular 50% bonus and 25,000 MQM gift when transferring 50,000 American Express Membership Rewards points and want to get in on this new “gift” promo, wait until the 50% promo is over (Dec 15). The promos state that you can’t combine it with another promo, so if you want until the 50% promo is up, you should be fine to get in on this one. And who knows, you may end up getting both if you register for both, but we won’t know until 4-6 weeks after the gift promo ends (Dec 31).
(Note: these offers do not apply to Delta Skymiles American Express cardmembers or Amex Blue customers- only Amex Gold/Corporate/Platinum/Centurion/etc cards that are enrolled in Membership Rewards).
If you are asking yourself “Why are Amex and Delta running all of these crazy promotions and other airlines not?”. Well, American Express and Delta have a very cozy relationship that goes back to Delta’s bankruptcy days. Amex bailed out Delta to the tune of several billion dollars during Delta’s bankruptcy and in return, Delta continues to provide Amex with bajillions of Skymile, which Amex uses to get new customers with credit cards and other promotions. In order to get owed Skymiles off their balance sheets, Delta often entices Amex customers to transfer their valuable Membership Rewards points to Delta in exchange for less valuable Skymiles. Most savvy travelers know that Membership Rewards points are much more valuable, so Delta has upped their ante from their normal 10-40% transfer bonuses.
