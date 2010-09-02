50,000 Amex Points for New Card Sign Up
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available. View the current offers here.
Points Guy reader Peter tipped me off to this credit card deal, which I thought was definitely worthy (especially since I love Amex Membership Rewards Points).
American Express is offering 50,000 Membership Reward points for new card sign-ups for the Business Amex Gold (no, you don’t have to actually own a business). Bigcaveat: You have to spend $10,000 in the first 4 months.
You also get 25,000 bonus points for every $50,000 you spend on the card.
And also- NO fee for the first year.
So, if you spend $2,500 a month on the card, in your first year, you’d get:
30,000 base points, 50,000 sign-up points and 25,000 spend threshold bonus= 105,000- enough for a first class ticket North America to Europe.
